Palmetto shooting leaves one dead, suspect in custody

Police charged Simeon Kelley with murder.

PALMETTO, Ga. — A man is dead and another in jail after a shooting in Palmetto on Thursday evening.

Police Chief Bryan Hergesell said that the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the small town on the Clayton-Fulton County border. Police arrived to the 500 block of Chestnut Oak Drive, a residential area not far off of Hutchesons Ferry Road, to find a 25-year-old man dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Chief Hergesell said witnesses reported a man escaping from the scene with a handgun, so officers set up a perimeter to catch him. The alleged gunman, later identified as Simeon Josiah Kelley, was eventually taken into custody.