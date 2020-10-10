Palmetto shooting leaves one dead, suspect in custody

PALMETTO, Ga. — A man is dead and another in jail after a shooting in Palmetto on Thursday evening.
Police Chief Bryan Hergesell said that the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the small town on the Clayton-Fulton County border. Police arrived to the 500 block of Chestnut Oak Drive, a residential area not far off of Hutchesons Ferry Road, to find a 25-year-old man dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
Chief Hergesell said witnesses reported a man escaping from the scene with a handgun, so officers set up a perimeter to catch him. The alleged gunman, later identified as Simeon Josiah Kelley, was eventually taken into custody.
Jail records show Kelley now faces one count of murder. Details on what led up to the shooting and the identity of the victim have not yet been released.