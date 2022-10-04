1 critically hurt after shooting at apartment complex, Clayton County Police say

Clayton County Police said details are very limited at this time as their investigation remains ongoing.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — One person is critically hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to Clayton County Police.

Authorities said officers responded to the Parc at 1875 Apartments at the 1800 block of E Pleasant Hill Road around 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, police said.

Clayton County Police said details are very limited at this time as their investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.