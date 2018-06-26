A Pickens County couple has been charged with abusing their 18-year-old daughter after an investigation uncovered a number of disturbing details about the teen's life in her parents' home.

Last Saturday, Pickens County Sheriff's deputies were sent to the home of Neil and Janet Farrell in response to reports of a missing and possibly endangered person. The Farrells had told deputies their 18-year-old daughter Olivia had walked into the woods some hours before and they had been unable to locate her.

They also said their daughter had a variety of behavioral issues which placed her in jeopardy. They said they had been granted active adult guardianship over Olivia.

Neil and Janet Farrell (PIckens Co. Sheriff's Office)

During an extensive search of the gated community where the family lived and surrounding area over the following night and day, investigators discovered a number of items of concern regarding the couple's treatment and discipline of Olivia. Some of these included the use of video recording equipment inside Olivia's bedroom, a lock on the bedroom door preventing her from leaving and the lack of any personal effects in the bedroom.

After an extensive search that lasted nearly 20 hours, deputies discovered Olivia at a home in the city of Nelson, Ga., about 20 miles away from her parents' home.

Investigators were able to confirm that Olivia had been walking through the night. She was brought to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office for evaluation. In addition, she was provided with food and clothing.

During their investigation, detectives were able to determine that a common form of discipline for Olivia was that her parents would lock her in her bedroom for varying periods of time, ranging from days to months. During some of those periods, she would be afforded only limited opportunities to use a restroom. If restroom breaks were needed outside of those timeframes, during at least one of these "grounding periods," a bucket was provided in the bedroom.

The couple would also use video and audio recording equipment to monitor all of her activity inside the bedroom. Along with these forms of punishment, other methods of punishment were used, including a means of beating the soles of her feet to prevent visible bruising.

After detectives had gathered this information, they arrested Neil and Janet Farrell and booked them into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center.

Detectives, working with the courts and Adult Protective Services have placed Olivia in a safe environment where she would be able to receive aid and assistance.

Neil and Janet Farrell have each been charged with one count of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, false imprisonment and two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree. The case is still being actively investigated, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Their bond hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, July 28 at 2 p.m. at the Pickens County Courthouse.

