Third arrest made in 2022 Roswell preschool child cruelty case after 'additional video review'

Police said she was identified as a suspect and faces several charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSWELL, Ga. — A third person is facing charges in relation to a child cruelty case at a Roswell preschool that first emerged last year, police have confirmed.

Teachers Zeina Alostwani, 40, and Soriana Briceno, 19, were both originally arrested and charged with first degree child cruelty. They were both teachers at Parker-Chase Preschool.

Police released surveillance videos allegedly showing one of the teachers stepping on a child's hand as well as kneeing another child in the back. The video further showed another child being pushed by the forehead and having her knees walked on.

One parent told 11Alive at the time she witnessed the abuse on the preschool's live stream from the classroom.

"It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious. These are defenseless little kids," that parent said.

A third person is now also under arrest, Roswell Police confirmed Wednesday.

So far there are few details about this third individual. She was identified as Lulwa Almouslli and her charges include one count of child cruelty, one count of simple assault and two charges of simple battery. Police said she was identified as a suspect and arrested "as a result of additional video review from the preschool."

In a statement last year, school leaders said they were "shocked and disappointed" that the teachers "used inappropriate disciplinary actions with children. The teachers in question were immediately removed from the classroom and have been dismissed."

Fulton County court records show Alostwani's case was re-indicted in June this year, and on Wednesday she waived an arraignment. The re-indicted case charges her with two felony cruelty to children counts and 10 simple battery misdemeanors.