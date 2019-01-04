CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Cartersville Police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery that happened at a business.

The suspect, Louis Cotto, is a part time worker at Ameri-Mart on Burt Hickory Road, authorities said.

Police responded to the armed robbery on March 8. They said they took Cotto into custody that same day hours after the robbery.

On March 28, the Cartersville Drug Task Force and the United States Marshal Service, arrested Latrae Hall at his home. His mom, Tanya Hall was charged with hindering apprehension.

Cotto and Hall were arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.