Passenger shoots rideshare driver after demanding money and jewelry, police say

Police said the passenger first demanded the driver's money and jewelry before shooting him.

ATLANTA — A man is recovering after he said a passenger shot him while he was driving for a rideshare company last Friday. 

According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a local Walmart located at 835 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Dec. 17 and found a man who had been shot. 

The victim reportedly told authorities he was trying to drop off a rideshare passenger near 1167 Joseph E Boone Boulevard when that passenger pulled out a gun and demanded he hand over his money and jewelry. 

After a struggle, police said the passenger shot the driver and ran away. 

The man drove himself to a nearby Walmart to find help. That's when he was then taken to a local hospital. 

Authorities said the man is in stable condition. Officials did not specify what rideshare company the victim drives for. 

The investigation is ongoing.

    

