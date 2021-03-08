Passenger shoots rideshare driver after demanding money and jewelry, police say

Police said the passenger first demanded the driver's money and jewelry before shooting him.

ATLANTA — A man is recovering after he said a passenger shot him while he was driving for a rideshare company last Friday.

According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a local Walmart located at 835 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Dec. 17 and found a man who had been shot.

The victim reportedly told authorities he was trying to drop off a rideshare passenger near 1167 Joseph E Boone Boulevard when that passenger pulled out a gun and demanded he hand over his money and jewelry.

After a struggle, police said the passenger shot the driver and ran away.

The man drove himself to a nearby Walmart to find help. That's when he was then taken to a local hospital.

Authorities said the man is in stable condition. Officials did not specify what rideshare company the victim drives for.