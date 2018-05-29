ATLANTA -- Two security guards were shot outside of The Blue Lounge early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Atlanta Police were called to the lounge located at 1097 Harwell Road, NW at 2 a.m. for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found two security guards suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to Captain Andrew Senzer with Atlanta Police, a group of patrons were being escorted out of the club for touching dancers and attempting to take their money.

The group separated and left in multiple vehicles when one of the vehicles circled back around and fired shots at the security guards, hitting one in the leg and the other in the buttocks.

One of the security guards returned fire, according to Captain Senzer.

Both were transported to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Active shooting investigation at The Blue Flame. Video sent to me by a viewer. We’re now on scene. @11AliveNews #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/OesAo4bjtZ — Neima Abdulahi 11Alive (@NeimerDreamer) May 29, 2018

PHOTOS | 2 security guards shot outside club

PHOTOS | 2 security guards shot outside club

© 2018 WXIA