Woman shot, killed in Paulding County, suspect now arrested

According to the Paulding Sheriff's Office, a woman was shot and killed late on the night of Feb. 5.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged with murder for allegedly shooting a woman to death, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The sheriff's office said the incident originally occurred late on the night of Feb. 5, at a home on Old Locklear Road in Dallas.

A caller to 911 said the victim, identified as 35-year-old Shana Nicole Dover, "had been shot by her brother and that they were both intoxicated."

The caller said bystanders were on scene "attempting life saving measures," but by the time deputies arrived Dover had died.

An investigation revealed that "the victim and suspect were not blood related, but rather very close friends that refer to each other as brother and sister," and that the "brother" shot her multiple times after "some type of dispute."

The suspect was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault, and is currently being held without bond in the Paulding County Jail.