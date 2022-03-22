Metro Atlanta man accused of stealing school bus, taking it for 'joy ride,' crashing into yard

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said that the 21-year-old suspect "was intoxicated" when he allegedly broke into Moses Middle School and stole the bus.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man faces several charges after allegedly stealing a school bus from a middle school, taking it for a joy ride just before 4 a.m. Tuesday and ultimately crashing it into someone's yard.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that the 21-year-old suspect "was intoxicated" when he allegedly broke into Moses Middle School and stole the bus, taking it for a "joy ride."

The sheriff's office said they were contacted by a homeowner who called 911 after the bus crashed through their fence and came to a rest in their yard.

At that point, he was "subsequently restrained by neighbors until deputies could arrive." They did not say specifically how he was intoxicated, though his charges include a heroin violation.

The suspect in the case now faces a slew of charges including:

Theft by taking

Criminal Interference with government property

Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (heroin)

DUI while driving a commercial motor vehicle

Driving a commercial motor vehicle without a commercial driver's license

Failure to maintain lane

Hit and run (2 counts)

Driving without a valid license

Driving in violation of license restrictions

The sheriff's office said the suspect is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond, and that there are additional charges pending.