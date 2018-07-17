PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County man faces serious charges related to the death of a child.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Charles Edward Smith has been charged with felony murder and first degree cruelty to children related to the child's death back in January 2018.

The child's death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, and investigators with both the Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found probable cause to secure warrants for Smith.

He's currently being held at the Paulding County Detention Center with no bond.

