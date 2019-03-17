PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County man is behind bars after authorities say he killed his roommate.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home off North Springs Way in Acworth March 3 around 8 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting.

When deputies got there, they found 43-year-old Billy Sherman Vaughn, Jr. dead. According to authorities, 40-year-old Max Penny shot Vaughn. While investigators haven't said what led up to the shooting, authorities said the two were roommates who lived at the home.

Deputies arrested Penny and charged him with felony voluntary manslaughter. He is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

Both the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are handling the case.

If you anyone has more information regarding this case, they're asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 443-3015.