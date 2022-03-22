2 killed, another critically hurt after triple shooting at subdivision, Paulding County Sheriff says

Here's what we know.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a triple shooting at a subdivision Monday night, according to the Paulding County sheriff's office.

Authorities said it happened at 10:49 p.m. in the Sunset Mountain Subdivision off Chesapeake Way, in the western part of the county. A 911 caller had advised that two individuals came to the home and met with three men, the sheriff's office said.

"For reasons not yet known, the victims were shot and the two other individuals then left the residence," the Paulding County sheriff's office wrote in a release.

The sheriff's office said one man remains in critical condition at an Atlanta area hospital.

The Paulding County sheriff's office said the investigation remains ongoing. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.