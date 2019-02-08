PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a woman.

Authorities said the woman is suspected of burglarizing a home on Township Drive in unincorporated Hiram, Georgia.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or identity is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 443-3015.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Puerto Ricans have no idea who will be new governor Friday afternoon

Police had been called to DeKalb home where officer shot, woman killed 8 times before

Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Saoirse Hill, dies at 22

Final suspect arrested in death of gay man shot, robbed on his way to work

Rosenbaums found guilty on numerous charges in foster child murder trial