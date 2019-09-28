PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County authorities need the public's help finding a teen not seen since early September.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Grace Campbell was last seen on Sept. 6 when she left her home in the Hiram area. Authorities said they are investigating the case as a "runaway" though it's not clear if police are looking for anyone else in connection with her disappearance.

Campbell is described as a white female who is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 135 pounds. The sheriff's office said its juvenile investigations division is handling the search and the department hopes anyone with information will call Detective Steve Sorrells at 770-445-6015.

Grace Campbell

Paulding County Sheriff's Office

