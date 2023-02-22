Mother's 911 call released after finding 15-year-old dead in Peachtree City apartment

According to the call, the girl's mother said she noticed a light on in her daughter's bedroom but that the door was locked.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A mother's 911 call after finding her 15-year-old daughter dead in their Peachtree City apartment was released to 11Alive on Wednesday, offering more details surrounding the girl's death.

The call comes in early on Feb. 21, during which 15-year-old Madison Gesswein's mother describes to dispatch that she found her daughter "bleeding from the head," laying on her bed.

According to the call, Gesswein's mother says she was getting up for work when she noticed a light on in her daughter's bedroom but the door was locked. When she entered, she said the window was open, and the blinds were "a mess."

The dispatcher asks her if she can tell whether her daughter is breathing, to which she replies that she didn't. Gesswein's mother tries calling to the teen, but told the dispatcher that "there's a lot of blood" and that she "can't get any response from her."

The dispatcher instructs Gesswein's mother to try and get the teen into a position to perform CPR. The dispatcher then asks if anyone else is in the home, and Finch says that her son is, but he is asleep. That's when the dispatcher begins giving CPR instructions to her while they waited for authorities.

Gesswein's mother starts the CPR compressions while the dispatcher counts out the beats for nearly five minutes until medics arrive to assist. The call then ends.

On Wednesday, Peachtree City police arrested and charged three 18-year-old suspects with murder. They are all said to be Gesswein's "acquaintances."