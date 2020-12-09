Shooting at Peachtree Corners apartment complex leaves one dead, another injured

This is a developing story

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Peachtree Corners.

A spokesperson for Gwinnett Police said that the homicide unit has been called out to 3495 Jones Mill Road in Peachtree Corners after a shooting call led to the discovery of one person dead and another injured.

The complex is located not far from Peachtree Corners Circle and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard on the Gwinnett-DeKalb County line.

At this point, details about the shooting are still limited as investigators work at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or whether police are still searching for a suspect.