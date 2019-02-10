SUWANEE, Ga. — A 17-year-old was arrested this week and charged for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to a Gwinnett County school.

Peachtree Ridge High School principal Jadd Jarusinski said in a letter to parents that an adult identified the suspect in a restroom intending to sell vaping liquid to another student. In a police report obtained by 11Alive, the liquid was believed to be THC.

During a search of the student, they found a gun in his possession, officials said.

The student was arrested and is facing felony criminal charges, school officials said. In addition, the district will take disciplinary action against him.

"While I hate that this situation occurred, the quick and efficient handling of it speaks to the many steps we take to keep our school safe," Jarusinski said in the letter to parents.

"Our focus on adult supervision during class and during class transitions; the monitoring of our campus by two school resource officers every day; and clear expectations and rules regarding behavior, supported by fair and firm consequences when those rules are broken, are just a few examples."

