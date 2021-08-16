Man arrested, pedestrian hurt after suspect flees from officers in Midtown, police say

Police say a pedestrian and a driver were hurt after a suspect fled on Saturday night near Juniper Street.

ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man who allegedly injured a driver and pedestrian while fleeing from police in Midtown Atlanta on Saturday night.

According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, officers saw a suspected stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. that matched the description of a vehicle that had been performing larcenies in the area near Juniper Street.

After activating police sirens, the vehicle drove off and hit other cars as it fled, police said.

Authorities said police officers stayed on the scene to help the victims who were hit, and they later noticed a man walking near the area who fit the description of a suspect in the incident.

When the man saw officers, he ran off, according to the statement. After a short foot chase, officers were able to arrest the suspect.

Police said they later discovered the suspect T-boned a vehicle on Juniper Street and hurt a pedestrian. Both the driver and the pedestrian were taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.