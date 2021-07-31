Pedestrian seriously injured during hit-and-run in Newnan subdivision

Police responded to the area of Freeman Forest Drive in the East Lake Landing subdivision Saturday evening.

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Newnan Police Department said to be on the lookout for a white or silver two-door Scion with rear end damage after the driver allegedly hit a pedestrian and left the scene.

According to officials, the driver of the Scion hit a pedestrian causing serious injuries and drove away.

The car was last seen on Freemen Forest Drive heading toward Mary Freeman Road.

Officials said the victim was airlifted to a hospital. The condition of the victim is not yet known.