COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Cobb County police department is asking anyone who has information about a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian Tuesday night to come forward.

Police say a vehicle hit 36-year-old Kevin Scholfield walking along Pete Shaw Road between Regas Drive and Bramblebush Trail around 9:59 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The vehicle traveling west on the road when it hit the pedestrian from behind, police say.

Officers said he was alert and conscious when they arrived at the scene. He didn't know any information about the vehicle.

Anyone who may know something about the crash should contact the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

