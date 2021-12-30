Pedestrian struck, killed on Windy Hill Road, Smyrna Police say

According to a Facebook post, one eastbound and one westbound lane of the road is closed.

SMYRNA, Ga. — The Smyrna Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Windy Hill Road at Village Parkway.

Police added that drivers should slow down and use caution as the department's Selected Traffic Enforcement Unit (or S.T.E.P) works the scene.

According to a Facebook post, one eastbound and one westbound lane of the road is closed.

Police added that these lanes will be closed for several hours, which may cause minor traffic delays.

A spokesperson for Smyrna Police confirmed the incident resulted in a fatality.