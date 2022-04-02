'Peeping Tom' arrested after taking photos in women's bathroom at Marietta gas station, police say

The man was seen entering the bathroom on surveillance video, investigators said.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is facing charges after Marietta Police said he was taking photos of a woman inside the restroom of a gas station.

An officer was dispatched to the QuikTrip gas station on March 20 along Lower Roswell Road for a 'peeping Tom' call, a Marietta Police Department report reads.

The officer arrived to find a man outside of the business and the 24-year-old woman who called authorities. Police said the woman was sitting in her vehicle parked outside of the gas station and told the officer that she was using the restroom when she saw the man recording over the bathroom stall. She chased the man outside of the store before reporting the incident to police, according to a report.

Investigators reviewed the store's surveillance video and saw the man in question enter the women's restroom "where he remained inside for nearly an hour," a report states. Video shows the victim entering the bathroom and seemingly chasing him out some time later, according to police.