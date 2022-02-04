Police arrest peeping Tom accused of looking through woman's Midtown window

Police said they got a call in January about a man "exposing himself" while looking through a woman's window.

ATLANTA — A man accused of looking through Midtown Atlanta windows is now facing charges.

The Atlanta Police Department said they arrested the peeping Tom early Thursday morning around 3 a.m.

Officers said they first got a call about a peeping Tom in Jan. 7, when a woman said she saw a man exposing himself while looking through her window at her home on Penn Avenue.

She had video of the man and handed it over to police, allowing investigators to later identify the suspect.

After securing search warrants for the man about a month later, an officer spotted him walking along Ponce De Leon Avenue around 3 a.m. Police said the officer called for backup and authorities later arrested the 43-year-old man.

He then was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

"We are proud of the work our officers and investigators put into identifying and apprehending this suspect and we are relieved to have him off our streets," Atlanta Police wrote in a statement.

Though police said they've arrested this peeping Tom, they said they still believe there's another man in the Midtown area looking through peoples windows.