CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in Clayton County for allegedly looking into the Riverdale home of a female victim is in custody, the sheriff announced.

Javaries Damon Wilson was on Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill's "most wanted list" after an incident that took place on Jan. 2 at around 2 a.m. at the Brooks Crossing Apartments in Riverdale.

A female victim told police that her Ring Doorbell surveillance captured an unknown male on the patio of her residence looking inside her back window.

An anonymous tip to authorities identified the male to be Wilson. A photograph was obtained and compared to the video surveillance image. They said they were able to identify Wilson as the Peeping Tom.

"Wilson cannot peep inside anyone’s window at the moment because in between breaks of facing the wall, he is now peeping out of a window at Georgia’s toughest para-military jail better known as “The Hill-ton”," the sheriff's department said in a news release.

