Suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon is from Georgia, AP reports

Lanz allegedly ambushed the officer and stabbed him in the neck, according to the AP.

WASHINGTON — The suspect accused in connection with the death of a Pentagon officer Tuesday has been identified as a Georgia man, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reports that Austin William Lanz, of Georgia, was shot by law enforcement and killed at the scene. The Pentagon officer was stabbed at a transit center outside of the building.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and shot Lanz, killing him, the AP said. The Pentagon was temporarily put on lockdown after the violence broke out around 10:30 a.m.

Pentagon Force Protection Agency later confirmed the loss of the officer, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed his condolences and said flags at the Pentagon will be flown at half-staff.

The motive for the attack is still unknown at this time.

Lanz, 27, had enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in October 2012 but was “administratively separated” less than a month later and never earned the title Marine, the Corps said in a statement.