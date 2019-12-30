ATLANTA — A victim police described as a juvenile female was killed and an adult man was injured early Monday morning in a double shooting in the Peoplestown neighborhood of Atlanta.

The shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. inside a house on Washington Street, police said. Atlanta Police Capt. Jessica Bruce said the suspect, who is in custody, appeared to know the victims.

She said the suspect was believed to have been in the house at the time of the shooting, and that it likely started with some kind of altercation. There were several other people inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to police.

The adult male victim appeared to be in his mid-20s, Bruce said, and is in critical condition at Grady Hospital. Bruce said he was shot four times, twice in the leg and twice in the chest.

Police said he fled the scene, drove to nearby Haygood Avenue and parked in front of a house before calling 911.

An investigation is ongoing, with police expecting to interview the others who were inside the house.

"They're all family in that house, it's after Christmas, they're still celebrating, so it is heartbreaking, very much so," Bruce said.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

'They were sitting on the couch together ... and out of nowhere they were murdered'