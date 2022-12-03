People report man with gun at Perimeter Mall, police investigating

The department said they believe the man has left but they are still checking around.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police in Dunwoody are investigating a store in Perimeter Mall after a man was reported with a gun.

The Dunwoody Police Department said the call came from a Macy's Department Store inside the mall. Several people told dispatchers that they saw a man with a gun in the mall and quickly called the police.

Police said it seemed like the man left the mall, but they are checking around to make sure. The department said they only received one report of a gunshot going off. That person told officers that they only heard a single gunshot, but the department added that multiple others at the scene said they didn't hear anything.

There are no reported injuries.

