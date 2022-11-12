1 dead after shooting outside Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead after they were shot at a Chick-fil-A off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest, Atlanta Police said.
Investigators are currently at the scene but do not yet know what led up to this fatal shooting.
11Alive has a crew at the scene and is working to gather further information on what happened. We will update this story as new details readily come in.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
