DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was struck and killed Friday morning in a DeKalb County hit-and-run.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Candler Rd. and Ember Dr. just after midnight.

Police said the driver stopped near the scene at first, but then fled the area on foot. They’re still searching for that person.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

