Person found dead at Peachtree Corners hotel

Police haven't released the cause of death but are treating this as a homicide.

ATLANTA — Gwinnett Police are investigating a homicide in Peachtree Corners that was reported on Saturday night.

According to police spokesperson Hideshi Valle, the Gwinnett homicide unit is at the scene located at 6650 Bay Circle - the address of the Norcross Inn & Suites just off of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Peachtree Corners Circle.

Police said the victim, a male of unknown age, was found dead at the location. No further details, including the cause of death, are available at this time; though, a crime scene unit has been requested.