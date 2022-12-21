Homeowners beware: Person impersonating Gwinnett Water employee to collect lead, copper

The county said that they do not send their employees to test water at residents' homes.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A person is impersonating an employee from Gwinnett County Water Resources and stealing precious metals from homes, according to the county on Wednesday.

Reports have been received of a person claiming they work the Gwinnett County lab to enter homes by offering to collect free lead and copper samples.

"Most of the failed attempts have been targeted towards Spanish-speaking families in the Norcross area," the county said in its release.

Gwinnett County Water Resources has emphasized that they do not send employees to test water inside residents' homes. If anyone claiming to be a Gwinnett County employee asks to take water samples from inside your home, residents are advised not to let them in.