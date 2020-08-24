Person in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Kenosha, WI

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police shot someone leaving them in serious condition while responding to a domestic incident Sunday evening, a press release reads.
Police were sent to the 2800 block of 40th Street at around 5:11 p.m.
Officers provided aid to the person who was then transported via Flight for Life to a hospital.
Kenosha's Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol were requested so that the scene could be turned over to another agency that was not the Kenosha Police Department.
The Wisconsin Department Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation will be heading the investigation of "this officer-involved shooting."