Person of interest wanted after deadly shooting in DeKalb County

The deadly shooting happed at 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway on Sunday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police ask the public for help identifying a man who they believe is connected to a deadly shooting in DeKalb.

A man was killed, and another person is in critical condition after the Sunday shooting around 7:35 p.m. according to DeKalb Police Department.

The department said an argument at 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway started between the person of interest and someone in a white sedan led to the shooting.

The people in the sedan left the area after the shooting, police said they headed south on Flakes Mill Road.

Information about the victim was not provided.

Anyone with information is urged to call our Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).