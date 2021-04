It happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Jones Mill Spur.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in Peachtree Corners, they said.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Jones Mill Spur.

"Details about what happened are still developing," Gwinnett Police Cpl. Michele Pihera said. "No suspects are in custody."