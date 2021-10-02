Person of interest in Cayce Amber Alert now in custody

The girl and the car were taken from a motel in Cayce Tuesday night, leading to a search.

CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Department of Public Safety has taken into custody a person of interest in connection with Tuesday's child kidnapping and car theft that triggered an Amber Alert.

It's unclear if the person of interest is facing any charges but officers said they would provide more information when it became available.

Officers a suspect stole a car with 2-year-old and her family dog inside Tuesday night from outside of the Quality Inn at 3020 Charleston Highway, triggering the Amber Alert.

At approximately 12:04 a.m. Wednesday, the girl and the puppy were found safe inside the vehicle -- a 2003 Lexus Sedan 300 -- which had been abandoned by the suspect near Happy Town Road and Fallaw Road in the Gaston area.

Officers had released a surveillance video that showed the moments up to and including when the car was stolen.