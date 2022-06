Clayton County Police said he is armed and should be considered dangerous.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for a young man in connection to a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead earlier this week.

Clayton County Police add that Ahmad Royal is armed and should be considered dangerous.

On Tuesday night, police announced they were investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at the Gardenwood Apartments on Garden Wood Court.