ATLANTA — Police have identified a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old shot in the back Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened at 10:46 a.m. at 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. where police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the back. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of "an altercation" with another person.

The teen was transported to Grady Hospital, where he later died.

PREVIOUS | 18-year-old killed after being shot in the back

PHOTOS | Teen dies at hospital after getting shot in back

PHOTOS | Teen shot in back dies at hospital

After a preliminary investigation, police were able to narrow down a person of interest in the case. Surveillance video caught the unidentified person running through a parking lot. He was spotted wearing a black hoodie, light shorts and flip-flops.

Police are looking to speak to him in regards to the case and are hoping someone recognizes him.

PHOTOS | Person of interest in 18-year-old's shooting

Photos: Person of interest in 18-year-old's shooting

It has been a deadly start of the summer for metro Atlanta teenagers.

On Tuesday, two teens were shot and killed and another suffered a gunshot wound to his face in a South Fulton neighborhood. The two who died were 16 and 19 years old, and the victim who suffered a wound to the face was 15.

Grant Antonio Payton, the 16-year-old victim, was set to start a job at Chick-fil-A before his life was cut short, according to his mother.

RELATED | Teen killed in South Fulton triple shooting had just gotten job at Chick-fil-A, mom says

Police are still investigating this incident and also have no suspects in custody at this time.

© 2018 WXIA