Photo of person of interest in killing of 13-year-old confirmed by DeKalb County Police

Police did not give a name for the individual they are searching for.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for assistance in locating a person of interest in the death of a 13-year-old last week.

Police have not offered a name of the individual they are searching for but confirmed his picture with 11Alive.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them.

On Sept. 19, the body of Jamiren Crosby was found behind a townhome on Parkway Trail in Lithonia.

His family told police he was last seen around 2 a.m. on Sept. 17, when he left home with some new friends.

Crosby's mother said she's working closely with police to find the people who were with her son just before his death.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help raise money for Jamiren's funeral and burial.

