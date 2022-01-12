Atlanta Police identify person of interest after 60-year-old man shot in front of Walgreens

Authorities said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 in front of the Walgreens on 25 Peachtree St SE. The location is near Woodruff Park.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have identified a person of interest in connection to a shooting, where a 60-year-old man was hurt in front of a Walgreens.

Authorities said it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 in front of the Walgreens on 25 Peachtree St SE. The location is near Woodruff Park.

The 60-year-old was shot in his right thigh and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to APD.

Investigators are now asking the public for help identifying the person of interest, pictured below, in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for any identifying information.