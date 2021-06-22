1 pedestrian dead, another seriously hurt following hit-and-runs hours apart on same metro Atlanta road

Clayton police said two people were hit early Tuesday morning along Tara Boulevard. One man was found dead, officials said.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating after two hit-and-runs along Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro just two hours apart early Tuesday morning.

Police said a person was found hit in the middle of the roadway at Tara Boulevard and Mount Zion Road in front of a Starbucks in the area shortly before 4 a.m.

Officers found the person lying in the middle of the northbound roadway and transported the person to a local hospital with serious injuries. Clayton police said they were unable to identify the person due to not having an ID.

Officers responded to another hit-and-run on Tara Boulevard at Iron Gate Boulevard shortly after 6 a.m.

Clayton police said officers found a man lying on the shoulder of the roadway. Police said he appeared to be struck and killed by a car. The victim was identified as 43-year-old Kenyell Price.

Detectives are still investigating several leads in the first hit-and-run. Clayton police said there were no witnesses at the scene who saw the hit-and-run happen.