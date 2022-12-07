1 person shot at apartment complex in Atlanta's Fairburn Mays neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA — One person is in critical condition after they were shot at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta's Fairburn Mays neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, police said.
APD said the shooting happened at 415 Fairburn Rd. SW, the location of Elite at City Park Apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
Investigators are currently looking into what led up to the shooting and have not said whether they have anyone in custody.
11Alive has a crew at the scene and will provide more details as they become available.
