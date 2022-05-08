Police investigating road rage shooting near Brookhaven Plaza

Police said the person was shot at North Druid Hills Road and Peachtree Road in Brookhaven.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police investigated a road rage shooting that injured one person on Mother's Day, Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at North Druid Hills Road and Peachtree Road in Brookhaven, according to police. That's the intersection right outside of the Brookhaven Plaza.

Police said after the 46-year-old man was shot multiple times, he drove about a mile away from the shooting to Dresden Drive and Ellijay Drive. Bystanders saw him and called the police.

The department said they transported him to a hospital and that the man was in surgery.

Police said the suspect was found near the shooting on North Druid Hills Road, a 29-year-old man from Savannah. He was the first to call the police about the incident, saying he was involved in a 'road rage' incident.

Brookhaven police said they'd arrested and charged the man from Savannah with aggravated assault.

Anyone with additional details should call investigators at 404-637-0875.

