Person in critical condition after being shot in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A person is in critical condition after being shot on Sunday night near Jonesboro, Clayton County Police reported.

The department said it happened on Kendrick Road, with officers responding to a person shot call and then discovering a victim inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

"The victim was rushed to the hospital," CCPD said in a Facebook post. "The victim is in very critical condition at this time."

According to the post, the suspect fled the location before officers arrived. CCPD said a verbal argument led to the shooting.

"The investigation is still in the preliminary stages. Clayton County Police Detectives are actively working this case. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available," the Facebook post said.