Person shot dead near busy northwest Atlanta intersection, suspect at large

Police responded to 2645 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — Police responded to a shooting in northwest Atlanta Wednesday morning and are trying to piece together what led to one man's death.

At around 10:20 a.m., Atlanta Police were called to the scene at 2645 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway to find a man shot in the neck.

The victim was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died, police say.

"At this time preliminary details indicate the victim was shot by a male who fled the scene immediately after the shooting," an Atlanta Police spokesman told 11Alive.

Homicide investigators are working to gather the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

A large area between a Chevron gas station and a check cashing store were blocked off at the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Holmes Drive.