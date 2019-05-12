DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot at a home in DeKalb County on Thursday morning.

DeKalb County police say he was shot inside a bedroom of the home while "handling a firearm."

There were other occupants inside the home, including two juveniles. Those two were questioned by police, but later released.

Police said other adults were in the home, as well.

The person who reported the shooting heard the gunfire but did not see it.

DeKalb County Police said they were continuing to investigate the shooting, which happened on Kelleys Creek Drive. There have been no arrests at this time, police said.

