DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening where a man was injured.

According to a spokesperson for the department, officers responded to the BP gas station near Redan Road and South Hairston Road around 8:15 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim near bushes with a gunshot wound in his chest. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Video shows crime scene tape at the gas station with officers on the scene.

Police haven't released the motive or who may be responsible for the crime. The said no suspects have been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

