Uber driver shot twice in possible road rage incident along Buford Highway

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven Police are investigating after a man was shot twice inside his vehicle while traveling on Buford Highway Monday morning.

Police said the incident happened along the southbound lanes in the 3400 block of the roadway.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that the suspect was another motorist who fled the area after the shooting," Brookhaven Police Lt. David Snively said.

Police on scene said the person shot is an Uber driver, but there were no passengers in the car at the time.

He said the investigation is impacting traffic along the southbound lanes and said at around 7:45 a.m. that they may be on scene for "around two hours or so."

"Our detectives are gathering evidence from the scene and, at this time, only one southbound lane of Buford Highway is open around Briarwood Road," Snively said. "Northbound traffic is not impacted."

The man was transported to an area hospital. Police don't believe his injuries are life-threatening.