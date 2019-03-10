DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man was shot in the leg after a heated argument.

It happened Thursday morning shortly after 4 a.m. at the intersection of North Hairston Road and Central Drive.

Authorities said the victim was arguing with an unknown number of suspects that were inside a white sedan. The argument escalated and someone inside of the car pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg. The suspects quickly drove away.

The victim was able to run into the Quick Stop Food Mart parking lot and get help before collapsing.

The man was seriously hurt and taken to a local hospital. DeKalb Police said this is an ongoing investigation

OTHER HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them