Driver shot during argument with passenger in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police believe an argument inside a car led to a man being shot in a populated area of Midtown Atlanta on Sunday.

Officers were called to the area around 77 Peachtree Place NE and located a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and leg.

Police say the victim and suspect were riding together in the victim's vehicle when a physical altercation began. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man.

They said the victim crashed his vehicle into a tree and the suspect was able to get away before officers arrived.