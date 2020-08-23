x
Driver shot during argument with passenger in Midtown Atlanta

Police say the victim and suspect were riding together in the victim's vehicle when a physical altercation began.
ATLANTA — Atlanta police believe an argument inside a car led to a man being shot in a populated area of Midtown Atlanta on Sunday.

Officers were called to the area around 77 Peachtree Place NE and located a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and leg. 

Police say the victim and suspect were riding together in the victim's vehicle when a physical altercation began. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man. 

They said the victim crashed his vehicle into a tree and the suspect was able to get away before officers arrived.

"Detectives were notified and will be investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting," police said in a statement. "The investigation continues."

