ATLANTA — A man was shot in the leg inside of an Atlanta bar overnight.
It happened at Bigelow's Bar and Grill off Gresham Road around 2 a.m.
Police said a fight broke out inside of the bar and it led to the man being shot in the leg.
The victim was taken to Grady Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities said they have taken a suspect into custody.
No one else was injured during the shooting.
MORE HEADLINES:
Hurricane Dorian right now | Latest updates on the deadly storm
Dorian relief efforts in Bahamas
Bahamas Consulate in Atlanta steps up to coordinate Dorian relief
Georgia native, longtime teacher celebrates turning 100 years old