ATLANTA — A man was shot in the leg inside of an Atlanta bar overnight.

It happened at Bigelow's Bar and Grill off Gresham Road around 2 a.m.

Police said a fight broke out inside of the bar and it led to the man being shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to Grady Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities said they have taken a suspect into custody.

No one else was injured during the shooting.

